Crime

Brampton man charged in connection with sex assault investigation involving minors: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 2:22 pm
Thai Dennis Duong, a 31-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.
Thai Dennis Duong, a 31-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

A 31-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers received a report that in 2014, an adult sea cadet instructor allegedly entered into inappropriate sexual relationships with two female cadets who were youths at the time.

Police said on August 1, officers arrested 31-year-old Thai Dennis Duong from Brampton.

He has been charged with sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

Police said the accused is scheduled to attend court in Brampton “at a later date.”

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe that there may be additional victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

