Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man wanted after ‘serious assault’ in Wasaga Beach: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 1:01 pm
Police are searching for 39-year-old Gary Costa from Toronto.
Police are searching for 39-year-old Gary Costa from Toronto. OPP / Handout

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Wasaga Beach.

Ontario Provincial Police said on July 30 at around 10:20 a.m., officers received a report of an assault at an address on Cedar Grove Parkway.

Police said a person was located inside the residence suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Read more: Police seek suspect after alleged attempted murder in Stayner, Ont.

Officers are now searching for 39-year-old Gary Costa from Toronto.

Trending Stories

Police said he stands to be charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breach of recognizance, assault causing bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm by choking, suffocating or strangling, mischief and uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued.

“Anyone with information on Gary Costa’s whereabouts is urged to not approach him and call police immediately,” police said in a news release.

Police said the force does not believe there is a public safety risk, as investigators do “not consider this to be a random incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOPP tagAssault tagOntario Provincial Police tagWasaga Beach tagassault investigation tagToronto man tagOPP assault tagWasaga Beach assault tagcedar grove parkway tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers