Toronto man wanted after ‘serious assault’ in Wasaga Beach: OPP

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Wasaga Beach.

Ontario Provincial Police said on July 30 at around 10:20 a.m., officers received a report of an assault at an address on Cedar Grove Parkway.

Police said a person was located inside the residence suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Officers are now searching for 39-year-old Gary Costa from Toronto.

Police said he stands to be charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breach of recognizance, assault causing bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm by choking, suffocating or strangling, mischief and uttering threats.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued.

“Anyone with information on Gary Costa’s whereabouts is urged to not approach him and call police immediately,” police said in a news release.

Police said the force does not believe there is a public safety risk, as investigators do “not consider this to be a random incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.