Crime

London police to open foot patrol office in downtown core to address crime

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted August 4, 2022 3:46 pm
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The new location for the community foot patrol unit will be 183 Dundas St. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

After feedback from business owners and the City of London, the London Police Service is announcing plans to open a new foot patrol office in the downtown core.

The new location for the community foot patrol unit will be 183 Dundas St.

Police say this new office comes after extensive consultation with area business owners and is in line with the City of London’s Core Area Action plan.

“We have consistently heard from downtown residents and businesses that they want a greater LPS presence in the core,” says police Chief Steve Williams.

Long weekend blitz sees OPP lay thousands of charges against drivers

“After several months of searching for a suitable spot, we are excited that work is now underway to transform the space at 183 Dundas St. into a storefront office for our community foot patrol officers. We look forward to sharing further details about this new space with the community in the coming months.”

This new office space will allow officers to have a more visible and accessible presence in the downtown core, police say.

“We’re very pleased to hear the news that London Police are creating a new Foot Patrol location at 183 Dundas Street on Dundas Place. The new centrally located office is a positive step in being proactive and responsive to our community’s needs,” said Barb Maly, executive director of Downtown London.

The community foot patrol office is anticipated to open in late fall, but police are not providing an exact date yet.

Police say additional details regarding the space, staffing and hours of operation will be shared with the public once finalized.

