Long weekend blitz sees OPP lay thousands of charges against drivers

The results are in from the OPP’s Move Over campaign blitz over the Civic Holiday weekend.

The police force says dozens of charges were laid against drivers who did not slow down or move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks that had their flashing emergency lights on.

In addition, there were more than 4,200 charges laid for speeding, with about another 100 for racing or stunt driving.

More than 170 charges were laid for impaired driving, 100 for distracted driving and more than 280 for seatbelt violations.

Officers also attended five fatal vehicle collisions during the three-day weekend.

OPP say the 6,918 total traffic-related charges show the number of careless and dangerous drivers on Ontario roads who are putting the public at risk.

