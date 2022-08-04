Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Long weekend blitz sees OPP lay thousands of charges against drivers

OPP say they laid dozens of charges against drivers who did not slow down or move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or tow truck.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 3:31 pm
OPP cruiser with lights on.
OPP cruiser with lights on. File photo

The results are in from the OPP’s Move Over campaign blitz over the Civic Holiday weekend.

The police force says dozens of charges were laid against drivers who did not slow down or move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks that had their flashing emergency lights on.

In addition, there were more than 4,200 charges laid for speeding, with about another 100 for racing or stunt driving.

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP will watch for motorists who disobey Move Over law this long weekend

More than 170 charges were laid for impaired driving, 100 for distracted driving and more than 280 for seatbelt violations.

Officers also attended five fatal vehicle collisions during the three-day weekend.

OPP say the 6,918 total traffic-related charges show the number of careless and dangerous drivers on Ontario roads who are putting the public at risk.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOPP tagTraffic tagGuelph News tagSpeeding tagFatal tagImpaired tagSeatbelt tagTow Trucks tagEmergency Vehicles tagDistracted tagMove over tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers