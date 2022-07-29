OPP will watch for motorists who disobey Move Over law this long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP is having another long weekend blitz.

This time, officers are watching for drivers who do not move over or slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle or tow truck parked on the side of the road.

OPP are reminding motorists that a section of the Highway Traffic Act titled the Move Over law requires emergency vehicle personnel and tow truck drivers to have a safe workspace while attending to road users who require assistance on the side of the road.

They say officers laid close to 900 charges under the Move Over law last year.

Violators can be fined between $490 and $2,000 plus three demerit points.

Repeat offenders can face up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.