Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax Water completes pump repairs, harbour expected to return to ‘natural condition’

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Massive glob of ‘flushable’ baby wipes clog parts of Charleston sewer well in South Carolina' Massive glob of ‘flushable’ baby wipes clog parts of Charleston sewer well in South Carolina
Officials with Charleston Water said divers had to be sent down in complete darkness and search with their hands to find and clear a massive glob of "flushable" baby wipes this past week after it clogged parts of the sewer in Charleston, S.C – Oct 21, 2018

Halifax Water says it has safely completed emergency repairs to its Duffus Street wastewater pump station after the pump was clogged by rags and wipes.

The clog prompted the water utility to issue a reminder Wednesday that “so-called ‘flushable wipes’ are not flushable and belong in your garbage.”

A photo from the utility showed a mass of rags and wipes clogging the Duffus Street pump station, shortly after crews had attempted to do emergency repairs by putting in a new pump.

This photo shows a Halifax wastewater pump station overwhelmed and clogged with rags and wipes.
This photo shows a Halifax wastewater pump station overwhelmed and clogged with rags and wipes. Provided/Halifax Water

In a release late Thursday morning, Halifax Water said the system has now returned to normal operations.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pump went into operation Wednesday evening and was monitored overnight,” it said. “Wastewater and stormwater are now being pumped from this station to the Halifax Wastewater Treatment Facility on Upper Water Street.”

Trending Stories

Halifax Water said customers who are serviced by the Duffus Street station can “now resume regular discharges into their drains.” Previously, they were asked to flush less often, and not pour as much water down their drain, until repairs were complete.

Read more: Halifax Water warns about so-called flushable wipes after pump clogged

The problems began on July 19, when Halifax Water said a pump failure had led to screened — but untreated — wastewater to be released into Halifax harbour.

That prompted the utility to warn people not to swim in the harbour.

By July 23, Halifax Water said the pump had been replaced and things were back to normal, only to re-issue the unscreened wastewater warning on Aug. 1.

After the emergency repairs were completed, Halifax Water said Thursday that it expects the harbour to “return to its natural condition over the next two days.”

“As this occurs, we caution residents and visitors about swimming or participating in recreational activities that require water contact,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We apologize for any inconvenience this emergency repair work may have caused, and we want to thank our customers and residents for their patience and cooperation.”

— with files from Rebecca Lau

Click to play video: 'Halifax Harbour stairs to get safety signs due to swimming concerns' Halifax Harbour stairs to get safety signs due to swimming concerns
Halifax Harbour stairs to get safety signs due to swimming concerns – Jul 5, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Water tagFlushable wipes taghalifax wastewater tagduffus street wastewater pump station taghalifax harbour wastewater taghalifax water pump repairs taghalifax water wastewater tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers