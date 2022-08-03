Amanda Todd trial: Defence continues closing arguments

The trial of a Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before she took her own life is hearing from his defence for a second day, Wednesday.

Lawyers for Aydin Coban did not call any witnesses in the nine-week trial, and until Tuesday, the court had only heard from them in cross examination.

Coban, 44, has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including possession of child pornography, extortion, criminal harassment and communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence.

The case hinges on identity: who sent the abusive and blackmailing emails to Todd over a three year period between 2009 and 2012 from 22 online aliases.

On Tuesday, defence lawyer Joseph Saulnier told the 12-member jury that Crown prosecutors, relying on circumstantial evidence, had not proved — beyond a reasonable doubt — that Coban was their author.

Saulnier is expected to spend Wednesday challenging elements of the case Crown says identifies Coban as the extortionist.

The two key parts of the Crown’s identification are a phone number used to register one of the extortionist’s social media profiles, that witnesses linked to a photo of Coban, and a Skype profile the Crown says is linked to another key alias running on a computer in the bungalow where Coban was arrested minutes before the takedown.

Crown has also focused on two hard drives it says contain a “treasure trove” of data linking them to Coban and showing they were used to extort and harass Todd.

Todd took her own life in 2012 after enduring three years of online harassment. She became known worldwide for a YouTube video she produced shortly before her death where she silently held up cue cards describing her torment.

The Crown alleges Coban mounted a “persistent campaign of sextortion” against the teen using nearly two dozen online profiles. He is accused of obtaining a video of the teen showing her breasts, then using it to try and pressure her to perform pornographic webcam “shows,” and in some cases sending a link of the video to her family, friends and schoolmates.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sextortion, sexual assault or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.