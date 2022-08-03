Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Girl, 12, escapes captivity, found walking on Alabama road — leads cops to 2 bodies

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 10:26 am
A sunny dirt road for a new residential subdivision in Alabama View image in full screen
A dirt road for a new residential subdivision in Alabama. Getty Images/File

A 12-year-old girl who escaped from her captor and was found walking along an Alabama road on Monday morning successfully led police to discover two decomposing bodies in a rural residence, officials said.

The unnamed girl is believed to have been kidnapped by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett told a news conference on Tuesday.

Read more: Sextortion cases rising in Canada as online crime swelled during COVID pandemic, report

Pascual-Reyes was arrested on a kidnapping charge, though District Attorney Jeremy Duerr said “multiple” additional charges are expected, including capital murder.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes in a prison uniform.
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes was arrested on a kidnapping charge on August 2, 2022. Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office

Abbett called the 12-year-old girl “a hero.”

Story continues below advertisement

The girl was discovered by a passing motorist in Dadeville, Ala., around 8:30 a.m., court records claim. The motorist called 911 and the girl received medical attention when authorities arrived.

She led police to a mobile home south of Dadeville in a rural area, where police later found the two decomposing bodies. Other people lived in the mobile home where the girl is believed to have been kept, but no one was there when police arrived, Abbett said at the news conference.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Cowardly’ Alex Jones made my life hell, testifies father of Sandy Hook victim

Court documents allege the girl had been tied to bed posts inside the residence for over a week. Police claim the 12-year-old had been drugged with alcohol.

According to police, the girl was able to free herself by chewing out of her restraints and exiting the mobile home. Court documents claim she damaged her braces in the process. Police believe the girl was likely abducted around July 24. They suspect Pascual-Reyes intended to cause physical or sexual harm.

Read more: Hate crime reports in Canada surged during COVID-19 pandemic, StatCan

It is unclear if there is a connection between the girl, Pascual-Reyes and the two deceased persons, as police have yet to release this information. The girl was not a missing person.

Story continues below advertisement

The identities and cause of death of the two decomposing bodies have yet to be released. Abbett said the 12-year-old girl is “doing well.”

“We gave her medical attention,” he said during the conference. “She is safe now, and so we want to keep her that way.”

The investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

Read more: Paraglider narrowly avoids death after accidental plunge in shocking video

Pascual-Reyes is currently being jailed in Tallapoosa County without bond.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon ranks 6th highest on Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index' Saskatoon ranks 6th highest on Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alabama tagAlabama girl leads to bodies tagAlabama hero girl tagcaptive girl taggirl found 2 bodies taggirl found 2 decomposing bodies taggirl held captive taghero girl Alabama tagJose Paulino Pascual-Reyes tagkidnapped girl tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers