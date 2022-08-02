Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Paraglider narrowly avoids death after accidental plunge in shocking video

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 4:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Paraglider’s terrifying close call as parachute gets tangled in mid-air' Paraglider’s terrifying close call as parachute gets tangled in mid-air
Paraglider Kevin Philipp had a close call in July while performing a trick in the air above Organya, Spain when his brake line got stuck, leaving him spinning above the ground, seemingly hopelessly ensnared in his own parachute lines.

An acro paraglider in Organya, Spain experienced the fright of a lifetime when he came seconds from plunging to his death after the brake line became stuck.

Kevin Philipp, an experienced acro paraglider, posted the anxiety-inducing clip to YouTube Monday, most of which was captured by his helmet camera.

Read more: Indigenous senator brands Queen Elizabeth II a colonizer during oath of office

In the video, Philipp is seen quickly falling from undetermined heights, spinning as he struggles with the jammed brake line.

He becomes tangled in the paraglider wing and continues to fall until, mere seconds before hitting the ground, he is able to open his rescue package and release an emergency parachute.

Trending Stories

Read more: How active are youth around the world? University of Lethbridge study wants to find out

Story continues below advertisement

In the description of his YouTube video, Philipp seemed to imply it was “strong turbulence” that caused the accident upon his descent.

“Break [sic] line got stuck,” he wrote. “Falling into the lines and wing made the rescue parachute throw quite hard. The falling speed increased a lot due to the twisting wing.”

Philipp estimated he was “1 second” from hitting the ground by the time he was able to open his emergency parachute.

Read more: Man seeks to search landfill for lost $235M in Bitcoin using robot dogs, AI

“This was not the day to die!” he wrote.

“In acro paragliding we face a lot of tries [sic] and errors in learning the tricks,” Philipp explained. “With 2-3 rescue parachutes and a lot of height we can safely train this kind of sport. This occasion is quite unlucky and rare.”
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Spain tagparagliding tagparagliding accident tagacro paragliding tagKevin Philipp tagparagliding fall tagparagliding plunge tagparagliding rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers