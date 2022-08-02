Paraglider narrowly avoids death after accidental plunge in shocking video

An acro paraglider in Organya, Spain experienced the fright of a lifetime when he came seconds from plunging to his death after the brake line became stuck.
Kevin Philipp, an experienced acro paraglider, posted the anxiety-inducing clip to YouTube Monday, most of which was captured by his helmet camera.
In the video, Philipp is seen quickly falling from undetermined heights, spinning as he struggles with the jammed brake line.
He becomes tangled in the paraglider wing and continues to fall until, mere seconds before hitting the ground, he is able to open his rescue package and release an emergency parachute.
In the description of his YouTube video, Philipp seemed to imply it was “strong turbulence” that caused the accident upon his descent.
Philipp estimated he was “1 second” from hitting the ground by the time he was able to open his emergency parachute.
“This was not the day to die!” he wrote.
