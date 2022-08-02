Highway 3A closed as Keremeos Creek wildfire shifts downslope

Send this page to someone via email

The Keremeos Creek wildfire moved downslope closer to Highway 3A at the south end of Yellow Lake, triggering a road closure.

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 3A is closed due to the wildfire between Keremeos and the Highway 97 junction. The estimated time of reopening has not been established.

“A control line is progressing along the highway” BC Wildfire said. “This will limit growth and allow crews to safely access and establish containment lines.”

Bryan Zandberg, an information officer with BC Wildfire, said Tuesday the fire that started last Friday is currently mapped at 2,790 hectares, which is a significant jump from what was reported on Sunday, largely due to better visibility for mapping.

More than 300 homes were put on an evacuation order Monday as winds pushed the fire closer to interface areas but Zandberg said the fire did not grow significantly overnight and crews are getting ready to take a “more aggressive stance” Tuesday.

Residents of homes that are on evacuation order are getting limited access to their properties through the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen.

Access permits will be made available for emergency access only. Residents on evacuation order will need to request temporary access prior to 5 p.m. for access the next day.

“The purpose of the temporary permits is to provide a way for residents to access their properties in a safe and organized manner,” the RDOS said.

“The RCMP and other private security are controlling access and protecting properties under evacuation. All residents without permitted access are asked to stay well away from properties on Evacuation Order.”

