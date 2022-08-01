Evacuation order issued for Apex Mountain Village

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of more than 200 homes in Apex Mountain Village have been ordered to evacuate.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued an evacuation order for Apex Mountain Village just after 8 a.m. Monday due to wildfire.

The evacuation order is in place “to protect the health, safety or welfare of a person or to limit damage to property,” the regional district said in its order.

Already, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen had issued multiple evacuation alerts and an evacuation order for properties in the vicinity of the wildfire. Included in this was one property located on the Lower Similkameen Indian Band lands on Keremeos Forks 12 and 12A Indian Reserve.

The Keremeos Creek fire, which started earlier Friday, was 437 hectares as of Sunday night.

Over the weekend, minimal growth was observed on the fire, though challenging terrain stymied firefighting efforts.

“Much of the wildfire is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support; however, the fire has moved into an area to the west that is accessible to be worked using heavy equipment. Heavy equipment is being used to build line in Sheep Creek, protecting values,” BC Wildfire said in its Sunday night update.

Contingency lines are being evaluated for implementation in conjunction with First Nations and external partners.

Located in rugged terrain, the fire is around 21 kilometres southwest of Penticton and 11 kilometres north of Olalla. It’s also around five kilometres southeast of Apex Mountain Resort.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen confirmed Saturday that one building was lost, with an official describing it as a cabin or an older building.