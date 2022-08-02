Poplar River woman killed after truck drives into bench, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 59-year-old woman is dead after a truck drove into a Poplar River parking lot and hit two people sitting on a bench, Manitoba RCMP said.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon, when the victim and another woman, 18, were on a bench in front of a store in the community.

The younger of the two victims received non-life threatening injuries in the crash, while the 59-year-old was taken to the local nursing station where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, 54, faces numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, and criminal negligence causing death.

He has been scheduled to appear in a Poplar River courtroom Oct. 3.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Poplar River is on Lake Winnipeg approximately 537 kilometres north of the Manitoba capital.