Canada

Mobile resource unit, community cupboard launched to help vulnerable people in Quinte West, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 3:44 pm
The multi-use site will provide food items and hygiene products to those in need, along with information surrounding mental health and addictions. View image in full screen
The multi-use site will provide food items and hygiene products to those in need, along with information surrounding mental health and addictions. City of Quinte West

The City of Quinte West in southern Ontario has launched a Mobile Community Resource Unit and community cupboard to help support the region’s vulnerable population.

The MCRU is located at 97 Front St., in Trenton, and it aims to connect residents with mental health and addictions programs, along with support services.

“The MCRU is a key outcome of the City’s Community Safety & Well-Being Plan, and plays an important role in the City’s response to community mental health and addiction issues,” says Laurie Caouette, Quinte West’s CSWB Plan coordinator.

“We want to ensure residents are aware of the services available in their community and provide opportunities and activities to improve mental health and reduce isolation through the MCRU’s outreach efforts.”

The unit will host a number of activities throughout the summer, including seated yoga, senior safety sessions and an overdose awareness event on Aug. 31.

“Through Sept. 2, partnering agencies including the Belleville and Quinte West Community Health Centre, St. Leonard’s Community Support, Prevention & Residential Services, Quinte West Youth Centre, Ontario Provincial Police, IMPACT team, and others will be on-site at the MRCU on a rotational basis to meet with the public and discuss programs offered locally,” adds Caouette.

Along with the MCRU, a community cupboard will also be located at the site.

The cupboard will carry food items as well as hygiene products and will run on a give-and-take model within the community.

Donations can be made in person at the MCRU and community cupboard’s site on Front Street.

The cupboard will remain open 24-hours a day for easier access for local residents.

