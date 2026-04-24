Man facing assault charge after player seriously hurt during Ontario hockey game

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after an alleged on-ice assault during a recreational hockey tournament in Southgate, Ont., last month.
Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday the incident occurred on March 21 at a sports facility in the town, which is just north of London.
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“Police learned that a men’s recreational hockey tournament was underway at a local arena when, during one of the games, a player was assaulted on the ice,” police said in a news release.
“The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.”
Police did not share any other information.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Owen Sound court on July 9.
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