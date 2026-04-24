Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man facing assault charge after player seriously hurt during Ontario hockey game

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 24, 2026 9:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shifting the culture in hockey'
Shifting the culture in hockey
RELATED: Shifting the culture in hockey – Nov 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after an alleged on-ice assault during a recreational hockey tournament in Southgate, Ont., last month.

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday the incident occurred on March 21 at a sports facility in the town, which is just north of London.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Police learned that a men’s recreational hockey tournament was underway at a local arena when, during one of the games, a player was assaulted on the ice,” police said in a news release.

“The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.”

Police did not share any other information.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Owen Sound court on July 9.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices