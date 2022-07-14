Former Trenton Nestle Plant sold to Tillsonburg, Ont. group

Send this page to someone via email

Nestle Canada said it has sold its foodservice manufacturing plant in Trenton, Ont.

The sale was made to Ed Lamers and Ewart McLaughlin of Tillsonburg, Ont.

According to Nestle, the pair is well known in the Canadian food manufacturing and packaging industry and are involved in several food-related businesses.

“With roots in the Ontario food business, we are incredibly excited to be expanding our operations in Trenton,” Lamers said in a release. “This purchase will provide us with the opportunity to expand our Canadian operations and offer products and services that will be highly complementary to our existing operations.”

“It has been our privilege to have been part of the vibrant Trenton community for so many years and we are pleased that a Canadian team will be taking over the property,” said John Carmichael, president and chief executive of Nestlé Canada. “We are grateful for the contributions of both our former and current employees. The talented people of Quinte region will forever be part of our Nestlé story.”

Nestle announced last year that operations at the facility would wind down by June of this year.

