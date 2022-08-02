OPP investigate robbery in Zorra Township after vehicle stolen and victim assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford County OPP are investigating a robbery in Zorra Township that occurred early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., police received a report of a robbery on Road 68.

Investigators determined that several individuals, dressed in black clothing and wearing masks, approached the driver of a vehicle.

According to police, the victim was assaulted, and an edged weapon was “brandished.”

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was reported stolen, and police say the individuals fled the area in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing,

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.