Oxford OPP investigate sudden death along Old Highway 2

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the sudden death of a 40-year-old person in Blandford-Blenheim Township Monday.

On Aug. 1, around 3:20 p.m. OPP responded to a report of a non-traffic accident on Old Highway 2 in Blandford-Blenheim Township.

Members of Oxford OPP, Oxford County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Fire Services from Innerkip attended and found a deceased 40-year-old individual.

The identity of the person is being withheld at this time, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Ministry of Labour is continuing to investigate.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Advertisement