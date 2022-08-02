Menu

Crime

Oxford OPP investigate sudden death along Old Highway 2

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted August 2, 2022 12:47 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. The Canadian Press file

Oxford Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the sudden death of a 40-year-old person in Blandford-Blenheim Township Monday.

On Aug. 1, around 3:20 p.m. OPP responded to a report of a non-traffic accident on Old Highway 2 in Blandford-Blenheim Township.

Read more: Hate crime reports in Canada surged during COVID-19 pandemic: StatCan

Members of Oxford OPP, Oxford County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Fire Services from Innerkip attended and found a deceased 40-year-old individual.

The identity of the person is being withheld at this time, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Ministry of Labour is continuing to investigate.

More details will be provided as they become available.

