SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kevin Lowe retiring from Edmonton Oilers: ‘He exemplifies leadership’

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 2:37 pm
Kevin Lowe speaks to media about the upcoming NHL Centennial Greatest Team celebration game and being voted the greatest team of all time, in Toronto on Sunday, December 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Kevin Lowe speaks to media about the upcoming NHL Centennial Greatest Team celebration game and being voted the greatest team of all time, in Toronto on Sunday, December 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

After more than 40 years with the Edmonton Oilers and the Oilers Entertainment Group, Kevin Lowe is hanging up his skates.

The Oilers announced Tuesday Lowe is retiring from his role of vice chair and alternate governor.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers to retire Kevin Lowe’s No. 4 Friday night

Lowe began his Oilers career in 1979 as the team’s first-ever draft pick. He was part of all five Stanley Cup wins, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020 and  received the Order of Hockey in Canada in 2021.

Lowe served as the team’s head coach, general manager, and later, as vice chair and alternate governor. He was also a board member on the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

The team said he’ll continue on as an Oilers ambassador, supporting “initiatives of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Oilers Alumni” and fans and partners.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Coffey, Lowe, Pronger and Huddy win Global News fan poll for all-time all-star defencemen' Coffey, Lowe, Pronger and Huddy win Global News fan poll for all-time all-star defencemen
Coffey, Lowe, Pronger and Huddy win Global News fan poll for all-time all-star defencemen – Jun 17, 2020

“Kevin Lowe has been an integral part of the Edmonton Oilers for over 40 years and will continue to be connected to the organization as Oilers ambassador,” said Edmonton Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson.

Trending Stories

“Very few have had the impact that Kevin has had, both on and off the ice.

“He exemplifies leadership and has done so much to help connect the organization with our fans, while supporting so many worthwhile causes in our community,” Nicholson said in a news release.

Read more: Kevin Lowe, Joey Moss to be honoured by Edmonton Oilers this season

“He is a teammate, leader and friend to so many in the organization and we congratulate him on an amazing career and are excited for this next chapter of his career.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘This is going to be the greatest sports arena in the world’: Kevin Lowe on Rogers Place' ‘This is going to be the greatest sports arena in the world’: Kevin Lowe on Rogers Place
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagoilers tagOilers Entertainment Group tagEdmonton Oilers Community Foundation tagKevin Lowe tagoilers ambassador tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers