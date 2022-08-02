Kevin Lowe retiring from Edmonton Oilers: ‘He exemplifies leadership’

Send this page to someone via email

After more than 40 years with the Edmonton Oilers and the Oilers Entertainment Group, Kevin Lowe is hanging up his skates.

The Oilers announced Tuesday Lowe is retiring from his role of vice chair and alternate governor.

Lowe began his Oilers career in 1979 as the team’s first-ever draft pick. He was part of all five Stanley Cup wins, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020 and received the Order of Hockey in Canada in 2021.

Lowe served as the team’s head coach, general manager, and later, as vice chair and alternate governor. He was also a board member on the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

The team said he’ll continue on as an Oilers ambassador, supporting “initiatives of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Oilers Alumni” and fans and partners.

“Kevin Lowe has been an integral part of the Edmonton Oilers for over 40 years and will continue to be connected to the organization as Oilers ambassador,” said Edmonton Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson.

“Very few have had the impact that Kevin has had, both on and off the ice.

“He exemplifies leadership and has done so much to help connect the organization with our fans, while supporting so many worthwhile causes in our community,” Nicholson said in a news release.

“He is a teammate, leader and friend to so many in the organization and we congratulate him on an amazing career and are excited for this next chapter of his career.”

