Winnipeg crews respond to multiple fires over long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews were busy dealing with multiple fires this weekend.

On Monday the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it was called to a fenced compound on Selkirk Avenue where numerous cars were reportedly ablaze near downed powerlines.

Firefighters arrived at roughly 11 p.m. and were able to snuff the flames at around midnight.

On the same night, the WFPS got called to a fire outside a two-storey home on Four Oaks Cove.

Crews say they arrived at roughly 9:15 p.m. and found small fire coming out of a gas meter.

Firefighters were quick to extinguish the blaze and notify Manitoba Hydro about the gas leak.

Story continues below advertisement

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

0:44 Manitoba fire evacuees reunited with pets after volunteers visit Pukatawagan Manitoba fire evacuees reunited with pets after volunteers visit Pukatawagan