Fire at vacant building on Winnipeg’s Main Street under investigation

Winnipeg fire crews were called to a blaze at a vacant building on Main Street for the second time in less than a year early Wednesday.
The city says fire fighters responded to the fire at a multi-unit commercial building in the 800 block of Main Street around 5:45 a.m.
They say crews found smoke coming from the building on arrival, but had the fire under control by 6:10 a.m., using an offensive attack.
A search of the building found no occupants, and no injuries were reported.
The same building suffered what the city calls “significant damage” in a previous fire last October.
The cause of the latest blaze remains under investigation and an estimate on damage was not immediately available.
