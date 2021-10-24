Menu

Fire

Winnipeg traffic rerouted as crews tackle Main Street fire

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 12:23 pm
A section of Main Street near Winnipeg's downtown area is closed in both directions as crews battle a working fire in the 800 block. View image in full screen
A section of Main Street near Winnipeg’s downtown has been closed in both directions as crews battle a fire in the 800 block.

A Global News reporter at the scene says traffic was blocked between Euclid Avenue and Stella Avenue.

A section of Main Street near Winnipeg’s downtown area is closed in both directions as crews battle a fire in the 800 block. View image in full screen
A section of Main Street near Winnipeg’s downtown area is closed in both directions as crews battle a fire in the 800 block. View image in full screen
Flames could be seen coming through the roof of a nearby strip mall.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews extinguish two early morning blazes Sunday

At least six fire trucks and a handful of other emergency services vehicles were at the location, and crews were spraying the building from the ground and also using aerial hoses.

The City of Winnipeg says it will be providing more details later in the day.

