Winnipeg traffic rerouted as crews tackle Main Street fire

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Main Street near Winnipeg’s downtown has been closed in both directions as crews battle a fire in the 800 block.

A Global News reporter at the scene says traffic was blocked between Euclid Avenue and Stella Avenue.

View image in full screen A section of Main Street near Winnipeg’s downtown area is closed in both directions as crews battle a fire in the 800 block. William Ludwick / Global News

View image in full screen A section of Main Street near Winnipeg’s downtown area is closed in both directions as crews battle a fire in the 800 block. William Ludwick / Global News

Flames could be seen coming through the roof of a nearby strip mall.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews extinguish two early morning blazes Sunday

At least six fire trucks and a handful of other emergency services vehicles were at the location, and crews were spraying the building from the ground and also using aerial hoses.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the 800-block of Main Street as Winnipeg Fire & Paramedic Services (WFPS) are onscene in response to a building fire. Northbound and Southbound traffic will need to be rerouted for the time being. Thank you! — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 24, 2021

The City of Winnipeg says it will be providing more details later in the day.