Winnipeg traffic rerouted as crews tackle Main Street fire

A section of Main Street near Winnipeg’s downtown has been closed in both directions as crews battle a fire in the 800 block.
A Global News reporter at the scene says traffic was blocked between Euclid Avenue and Stella Avenue.
Flames could be seen coming through the roof of a nearby strip mall.
At least six fire trucks and a handful of other emergency services vehicles were at the location, and crews were spraying the building from the ground and also using aerial hoses.
The City of Winnipeg says it will be providing more details later in the day.
