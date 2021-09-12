Menu

Canada

Winnipeg fire crews extinguish two early morning blazes Sunday

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 12:31 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News

One person suffered minor injuries in one of two residential fires in Winnipeg early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews first responded to a fire on Arlington Street.

The WFPS said the fire was “well involved” when the first responders arrived, crews but had it under control in just over an hour.

Fire devastates house on Mayfair Avenue in Winnipeg

No one was inside the house at the time and no injuries were reported.

The home suffered previous fire damage in August 2020. This latest blaze is under investigation.

A couple of hours later on De la Seigneurie Boulevard, WFPS responded to a fire in a three-storey apartment building after being alerted by an automatic fire alarm system.

Story continues below advertisement

A fire in the kitchen of an apartment suite was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system by the time crews arrived.

Fisher River men busted for weapons, cocaine by Manitoba RCMP at traffic stop

All residents of the building were temporarily evacuated with one person suffering minor injuries.

The suite where the fire originated sustained fire and water damage and several other suites also sustained water damage.

