Main Street hotel fire forces 15 people into temporary shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Fifteen people were helped in finding temporary accommodations after a Sunday morning blaze at a downtown hotel.

Winnipeg fire crews were called to the scene just after 9:40 a.m., where they found smoke coming from the building. According to the city’s release, crews fought the fire from the inside, and the flame was brought under control 15 minutes later, at 9:56 a.m. The building’s sprinkler system had activated, helping to keep the fire from spreading.

A release from the city says some occupants self-evacuated from the building and some were assisted by WFPS crews. Winnipeg Transit also deployed a bus to the scene to provide temporary shelter.

No injuries were reported, although fire, smoke and water damage affected the suite of origin as well as adjacent suites in the building.

Story continues below advertisement

The City’s Animal Services Agency also helped save two cats from the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

0:25 Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death at site of Winnipeg fire Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death at site of Winnipeg fire – Apr 20, 2022