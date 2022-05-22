Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Main Street hotel fire forces 15 people into temporary shelter

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 4:51 pm
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

Fifteen people were helped in finding temporary accommodations after a Sunday morning blaze at a downtown hotel.

Winnipeg fire crews were called to the scene just after 9:40 a.m., where they found smoke coming from the building. According to the city’s release, crews fought the fire from the inside, and the flame was brought under control 15 minutes later, at 9:56 a.m. The building’s sprinkler system had activated, helping to keep the fire from spreading.

Read more: Winnipeg firefighters douse River Avenue fire, rescue lizard

A release from the city says some occupants self-evacuated from the building and some were assisted by WFPS crews. Winnipeg Transit  also deployed a bus to the scene to provide temporary shelter.

Trending Stories

No injuries were reported, although fire, smoke and water damage affected the suite of origin as well as adjacent suites in the building.

Story continues below advertisement

The City’s Animal Services Agency also helped save two cats from the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death at site of Winnipeg fire' Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death at site of Winnipeg fire
Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death at site of Winnipeg fire – Apr 20, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagwinnipeg tagDowntown tagMain Street tagEmergency Social Services tagmain street hotel tagfire invesitgation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers