Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 dead, 2 injured after fire at Collingwood home: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 11:21 am
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. The Canadian Press file

One person is dead and two others were injured in a residential fire in Collingwood, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers and Collingwood Fire Department officials received report of a fire at a residence in the Moberly Street area, just after 7 a.m., on Tuesday.

Police said one person is dead and two others were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police declare ‘suspicious’ death in Collingwood as a homicide

“The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification,” officers said in a news release.

Police said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate, adding that “further details will be released when they become available.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagFire tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Fire tagcollingwood tagresidential fire tagCollingwood fire tagfatal fire collingwood tagmoberly street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers