1 dead, 2 injured after fire at Collingwood home: OPP

One person is dead and two others were injured in a residential fire in Collingwood, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers and Collingwood Fire Department officials received report of a fire at a residence in the Moberly Street area, just after 7 a.m., on Tuesday.

Police said one person is dead and two others were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

“The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification,” officers said in a news release.

Police said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate, adding that “further details will be released when they become available.”

