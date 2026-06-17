Kalamoir Park closed following wildfire, evac alert still in place

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Hundreds of West Kelowna, B.C., residents remain on evacuation alert on Wednesday after the Kalamoir fire broke out on Tuesday.

The fast-moving wildfire forced an evacuation order, which was downgraded to an alert around 6 p.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says the Kalamoir Regional Park remains closed until further notice while safety and damage assessments are conducted.

West Kelowna’s fire department says that Tuesday’s hot, dry and windy conditions caused the flames to spread quickly.

But the rapid response by municipal firefighters and multiple aircraft brought the fire under control.

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No homes were lost to the fire, but a pergola was destroyed.

“I’m happy to report that all of the residents who were forced from their homes yesterday were able to return last night,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said.

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“Many of them to homes that, you know, the fire had come to within inches. Firefighters stopping these fires in the backyards of these homes.”

4:36 West Kelowna Fire Chief on Kalamoir Park wildfire & summer wildfire risk

Residents of the 742 properties should still be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Brolund said the summer’s wildfire season is just getting started.

“We will likely be in for a lengthy wildfire season unless we see weeks of rain, which probably not going to happen,” he said.

“So, you know, yesterday was a wake-up call for residents of our community, for residents of our region and really across the country that this wildfire risk is not going away.”