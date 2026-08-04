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Fire

230 homes may have been lost to Bradley Creek wildfire near Vernon: chief

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2026 2:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Destruction from the Bradley Creek wildfire'
Destruction from the Bradley Creek wildfire
Angela Jung has the latest from the Bradley Creek area near Vernon after the Okanagan Indian Band chief says up to 230 homes could have been lost to the Bradley Creek wildfire.
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The chief of the Okanagan Indian Band says that as many as 230 homes may have been lost to the Bradley Creek wildfire.

The fire, burning west of Vernon, started on July 31 and is now measured at 2,852 hectares.

A cold front moved through the area on Aug. 1 and the winds picked up, causing aggressive fire growth, officials said.

“For our community, it’s measured in homes, family histories and places people have spent all of their lives,” Chief Dan Wilson said.

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“Over the past several days, our community has experienced one of the most devastating events in our history. Families have been forced from their homes, many have lost everything they own and many are still waiting to learn what remains of their homes and properties.”

Wilson added that it will be days before they are able to properly assess the situation.

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He said approximately 30 band members and up to 200 non-band members may have lost their homes.

The fire has now grown in a northwest direction, Jeff Dunne with the BC Wildfire Service said.

The fire has not spotted across Okanagan Lake.

However, there are road closures on Westside Road and Highway 97 due to the fire.

More to come.

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