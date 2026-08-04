Massive Pear Lake wildfire devastates Clinton ranch as owner fights flames

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Hundreds of firefighters and dozens of planes, helicopters and pieces of heavy equipment are trying to get a handle on the massive Pear Lake wildfire, burning in the South Cariboo.

The fire covers more than 1,150 square kilometres and is part of the Big Bar Complex fire.

Barb Edmonson stayed behind to fight the fire when it threatened the Firefly Ranch in Clinton.

She said she saw her livelihood and years of hard work go up in flames as the Pear Lake and 57 Creek fires converged, telling Global News that she had to choose which buildings to save and which to sacrifice.

“We were hit with the vortex of black ash, sand, gravel, it was like being in a hurricane,” Edmonson said.

“It was completely … the grit in your eyes and you had to hold your head down.”

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She said she had to grab the hose and rinse her face in order to breathe.

2:21 Pear Lake Wildfire continues to burn out of control in south Cariboo region

The area was under an evacuation order, but Edmonson said she stayed to protect her buildings after structural defence personnel visited a few days before the fire hit.

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“We were told there was nothing left for fire protection,” she said.

“No structural supplies… were all gone. And they said we happen to have one pump left, though. Where would you like it? I said I would like that barn out there protected… They put a few garden hoses in trees and sprinklers and in my fence post. I had nothing on that structure whatsoever and then the pump seized, so it wasn’t even working.”

Eleven structures went up in flames, including this year’s hay crop in the barn and historic buildings from the 1896 ranch.

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Edmonson said she moved her cattle and horses earlier and managed to save the arena.

“That is a lifetime in the making,” she said. “And when crews tell you to leave your property because your life is worth more… no, that is my life.”

A GoFundMe has now been set up to help Edmonson rebuild and get back on her feet.

It is unclear when livestock can return to the region as the fields and fencing are burnt.