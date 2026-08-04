SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. man watches his home of 31 years burn in the Bradley Creek wildfire

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2026 4:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Man escapes Bradley Creek Wildfire by boat and watches cabin go up in flames'
Man escapes Bradley Creek Wildfire by boat and watches cabin go up in flames
WATCH: A man is recounting his experience watching his family's cabin go up in flames in the Bradley Creek Wildfire over the weekend. He stayed behind as long as he could before he made a harrowing escape by boat. Kristen Robinson has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. man watched his family’s summer home of 31 years burn down on Saturday after the Bradley Creek wildfire roared through the area.

“We were holding our own, but homes around me began to start on fire and it changed the whole game,” Jeff Moore, whose cabin was on Okanagan Lake, told Global News.

When his family fled Saturday, Moore, who is a retired forestry firefighter who specializes in wildfire suppression, stayed behind to protect the vacation property. But late in the day, the fire’s behavior quickly changed.

Sustained winds of 85 kilometres an hour pushed the fire north fast.

“We thought we had more time,” Moore said.

My wife and family were able to get out and they didn’t want to leave me there, but I kept telling them that the lake is my saviour.”

Story continues below advertisement

Moore escaped on a neighbor’s boat. From the water, he watched the flames destroy his family’s summer retreat.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“When things go over the top like this, there’s only so much that can be done,” he said.

“It’s a time when you just have to stand back and say, ‘Hey, we gotta be cautious here. There’s lives at stake’.”

Westside Road residents ran for their lives as the fast-moving inferno quintupled in size over five hours Saturday, jumping Highway 97 at the north end of Okanagan Lake.

As of Tuesday, it is mapped at 2,852 hectares in size and the chief of the Okanagan Indian Band said on Tuesday morning that it is believed up to 230 homes have been lost in the fire.

Click to play video: 'Destruction from the Bradley Creek wildfire'
Destruction from the Bradley Creek wildfire

 

Story continues below advertisement

Four evacuation orders for hundreds of properties are still in place from the Okanagan Indian Band, the township of Spallumcheen, the regional district of North Okanagan and Splatsin.

B.C. Wildfire Officials said that there was no significant growth on the fire on Monday and crews and heavy equipment continue to work along the south and north flanks of the fire, as well as mopping up hotspots around homes in community areas.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices