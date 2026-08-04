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Fire

Arson suspect in devastating Spokane, Wash. wildfire arrested

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2026 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect arrested for arson following Spokane wildfire'
Suspect arrested for arson following Spokane wildfire
WATCH: A suspect has been arrested in connection with a devastating fire in Spokane, Washington State. The sheriff's office says a public tip led them to arrest the 37-year-old.
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Police in Spokane, Wash., have arrested a man they believe started a devastating wildfire that has destroyed hundreds of homes.

“We executed an arrest warrant and search warrant in the city of Spokane and we took 37-year-old Aaron Farinacci, a convicted felon, into custody on a single charge of arson in the first degree,” Spokane County Sheriff John Nowells said at a press conference.

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Police say a tip led them to arrest Farinacci, who was seen where the wildfire initially started on Saturday.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The Old Trails Fire is one of three major blazes burning around Spokane, forcing some 67,000 people to evacuate and destroying at least 700 structures.

This remains an active investigation, as does the investigation into the cause and origins of the Autumn Lane and Fairview fires, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

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