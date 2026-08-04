Arson suspect in devastating Spokane, Wash. wildfire arrested

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Police in Spokane, Wash., have arrested a man they believe started a devastating wildfire that has destroyed hundreds of homes.

“We executed an arrest warrant and search warrant in the city of Spokane and we took 37-year-old Aaron Farinacci, a convicted felon, into custody on a single charge of arson in the first degree,” Spokane County Sheriff John Nowells said at a press conference.

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Police say a tip led them to arrest Farinacci, who was seen where the wildfire initially started on Saturday.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The Old Trails Fire is one of three major blazes burning around Spokane, forcing some 67,000 people to evacuate and destroying at least 700 structures.

This remains an active investigation, as does the investigation into the cause and origins of the Autumn Lane and Fairview fires, the sheriff’s office said in a release.