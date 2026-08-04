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Fire

1 person dead after cooking-related fire at Toronto apartment building

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 4, 2026 11:59 am
1 min read
A Toronto fire truck shown in Toronto on March 22, 2025. View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck shown in Toronto on March 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
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A person is dead after a cooking-related fire at a Toronto high-rise apartment building.

According to Toronto fire, crews responded to 200 Wellesley Street East after a call at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

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Upon arrival, a cooking-related fire was found and extinguished.

Paramedics say they responded at 10:43 a.m. and assessed one person who was later pronounced deceased on scene.

Toronto police say the investigation is ongoing.

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