1 person dead after cooking-related fire at Toronto apartment building

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A person is dead after a cooking-related fire at a Toronto high-rise apartment building.

According to Toronto fire, crews responded to 200 Wellesley Street East after a call at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

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Upon arrival, a cooking-related fire was found and extinguished.

Paramedics say they responded at 10:43 a.m. and assessed one person who was later pronounced deceased on scene.

Toronto police say the investigation is ongoing.