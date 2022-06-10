Menu

Crime

Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Collingwood, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 2:55 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
'Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area,' OPP said. The Canadian Press file

Police are investigating a “suspicious death” in Collingwood, Ont.

In a press release, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Friday at around 8:20 a.m., officers received a report of a death in the Georgian Meadows subdivision.

Police said officers located a deceased female inside the residence.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

According to police, officers do not believe there is a public safety risk, “as investigators do not consider this to be a random incident.”

“Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area,” the release read.

