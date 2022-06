Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a body was found near a golf course in Milton.

In a tweet, Halton police said officers are on scene at the Royal Ontario Golf Club on Trafalgar road.

Police said a “body has been discovered in the area.”

“Expect ongoing police presence as investigation continues,” police said in the tweet.

-more to come…

