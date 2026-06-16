Another large fire breaks out at former file factory in Port Hope, Ont.

For the second time in two years, firefighters had to battle a large blaze at a former file factory in Port Hope, Ont.
According to Port Hope Fire Chief Jason Williams, around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called to the vacant warehouse property on Cavan Street for reports of a fire.
Williams said crews discovered a developing fire inside the building and began defensive operations from the outside, prompting a closure of the street located just north of the downtown core.
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He said the Cobourg Fire Department also provided heavy equipment to help extinguish hot sports.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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A large fire broke out at the former Nicholson file factory in July 2024, causing significant damage to the south side of the building.
Vacated since the mid-1990s, the large brick building on the property dates back to late 19th century. The owners of the property have been planning to build upscale condos on a section of the building.
More to come…
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