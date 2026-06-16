Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Another large fire breaks out at former file factory in Port Hope, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 3:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Another fire breaks out at former file factory in Port Hope, Ont.'
Another fire breaks out at former file factory in Port Hope, Ont.
WATCH: Port Hope firefighters had to battle a fire at the former file factory on Cavan Street early Tuesday, June 16. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. A similar large fire occurred at the site in July 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For the second time in two years, firefighters had to battle a large blaze at a former file factory in Port Hope, Ont.

According to Port Hope Fire Chief Jason Williams, around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called to the vacant warehouse property on Cavan Street for reports of a fire.

Williams said crews discovered a developing fire inside the building and began defensive operations from the outside, prompting a closure of the street located just north of the downtown core.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He said the Cobourg Fire Department also provided heavy equipment to help extinguish hot sports.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A large fire broke out at the former Nicholson file factory in July 2024, causing significant damage to the south side of the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Vacated since the mid-1990s, the large brick building on the property dates back to late 19th century. The owners of the property have been planning to build upscale condos on a section of the building.

More to come…

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices