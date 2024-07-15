Ontario fire marshal investigates blaze at former file factory in Port Hope

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a large fire that broke out early Sunday at a former file factory in Port Hope.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at the historic Nicholson File Factory on Cavan Street just north of the downtown. The heritage property with its large brick building dates back to the 1870s but had been vacated for decades.

Developers have been planning to convert a section of the building into upscale condos.

On Sunday afternoon, Port Hope Fire and Emergency Services Chief Jason Williams said that after multiple 911 calls, crews found the large building engulfed in flames. Three stations responded to the call.

“We actually called mutual aid from both Hamilton (Township) and Town of Coburg Fire Department to assist due to the size and complexity of the actual structure and fire scenario,” he said. “Our folks worked diligently, to defensively defend against this fire spreading any further than it did and successfully suppressed it. So right now, we haven’t deemed it a lost stop, but the fire is under control as you can see.”

Williams said crews were able to prevent the fire in the southern half of the property, known as Block 1, from spreading to nearby homes and greenery. Earlier this year, some bricks from the building’s middle section, called Block 2, collapsed during remediation work, prompting a road closure in the area.

“This fire spread (in Block 1) because of a lot of the timber construction and age of the timbers (inside) and there’s also some construction material in there,” he said. “But the non-combustible brick structure of the exterior stopped the spread any further.

No injuries were reported.

Williams said that there is no risk to the public associated with fire, and that measures are also in place at the adjacent Ganaraska River which flows through the town.

“There’s actually a designated substances report survey conducted on this property several years ago, and no designated substances were identified within block 1,” he said. ” So there’s no risk to the public associated with the smoke and or even runoff from our water.”

View image in full screen Port Hope Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating the fire. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

“We have taken proactive measures to actually deploy marine booms in the river just to capture any charred wood or, water that may be running off from from the actual site.”

Williams said his department will be assisting the OFM and Port Hope Police Service as they investigate the cause of the fire. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

“There is no damage cost estimate right now,” he said. “I know there is a lot of history associated with this building.”

Cavan Street will remain closed between Highland and Barrett street for possibly the next few days, Williams said.

The Municipality of Port Hope said residents should avoid the area as the investigation and cleanup continues.

“Recognizing the public interest surrounding this site, the municipality is committed to keeping you informed and will provide updates as they become available,” Port Hope said on Sunday. “The municipality is grateful for the efforts of the Fire and Emergency Services team and thanks our dedicated firefighters for their bravery and rapid response.

Police ask with video or information related to the investigation to call them at 905-885-8123.

