Canada’s Wonderland water park partially reopens after weekend fire

The water park at Canada’s Wonderland reopened Tuesday after a fire over the long weekend caused it to be closed on the Civic Holiday.

A statement from the park said Splash Works is open again, though five water attractions remain closed.

In a previous statement, the park said a “small structure fire” began at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. It said a slide caught fire in the incident.

“As Splash Works had closed at 6 p.m., impacted areas of the park were clear of guests and remaining associates were evacuated,” the statement said.

“Emergency crews responded, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.”

York police said the park was evacuated “as a precaution” due to blowing smoke.

A spokesperson for York Regional Police told Global News the fire, which happened on the west side of the water park, appears to have started near a “pump house” structure before spreading to a slide and some trees.

The spokesperson said the incident may have been caused by fireworks.

Canada’s Wonderland had its Civic Holiday fireworks show at around 10 p.m. Sunday, but the park said the cause remained under investigation.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was also on scene Monday investigating the origin, cause, and circumstance of the fire.

Images from the scene show a section of a waterslide was destroyed in the incident.

@ONFireMarahal investigators on scene today in Vaughan to work to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of an evening fire at Canada's Wonderland. pic.twitter.com/wzhiCjX6GD — Office of the Fire Marshal (@ONFireMarshal) August 1, 2022

Please be advised, Splash Works will be open today Aug. 2 — Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) August 2, 2022