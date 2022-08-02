Menu

Canada

Canada’s Wonderland water park partially reopens after weekend fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 10:08 am
The aftermath of a weekend fire is seen at the Canada's Wonderland waterpark Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a weekend fire is seen at the Canada's Wonderland waterpark Tuesday morning. Global News

The water park at Canada’s Wonderland reopened Tuesday after a fire over the long weekend caused it to be closed on the Civic Holiday.

A statement from the park said Splash Works is open again, though five water attractions remain closed.

In a previous statement, the park said a “small structure fire” began at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. It said a slide caught fire in the incident.

Read more: Slide attraction catches fire at Canada’s Wonderland water park

“As Splash Works had closed at 6 p.m., impacted areas of the park were clear of guests and remaining associates were evacuated,” the statement said.

“Emergency crews responded, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.”

York police said the park was evacuated “as a precaution” due to blowing smoke.

A spokesperson for York Regional Police told Global News the fire, which happened on the west side of the water park, appears to have started near a “pump house” structure before spreading to a slide and some trees.

Read more: Man charged after tires of 18 vehicles slashed at Canada’s Wonderland

The spokesperson said the incident may have been caused by fireworks.

Canada’s Wonderland had its Civic Holiday fireworks show at around 10 p.m. Sunday, but the park said the cause remained under investigation.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was also on scene Monday investigating the origin, cause, and circumstance of the fire.

Trending Stories

Images from the scene show a section of a waterslide was destroyed in the incident.

Click to play video: 'Fire breaks out at Canada’s Wonderland, closing waterpark attraction' Fire breaks out at Canada’s Wonderland, closing waterpark attraction
Fire breaks out at Canada’s Wonderland, closing waterpark attraction
Canada’s Wonderland water park partially reopens after weekend fire - image View image in full screen
Mark Wlodarski / instagram.com/youvebeendubd

