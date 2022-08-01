Slide attraction catches fire at Canada’s Wonderland waterpark

Send this page to someone via email

The waterpark at Canada’s Wonderland is closed on Monday after a fire broke out on one of the slide attractions.

In a statement, the park said the “small structure fire” happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

“As Splash Works had closed at 6 p.m., impacted areas of the park were clear of guests and remaining associates were evacuated,” the statement said.

“Emergency crews responded, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.”

York Regional Police said on Twitter that the park was evacuated “as a precaution” because of blowing smoke.

The Splash Works waterpark will be closed on Monday, Canada’s Wonderland said.

Please be advised Splash Works will be closed today, Aug. 1. The rest of the park is open and operating normally. — Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) August 1, 2022

FIRE – #YRP assisting Vaughan Fire with small structure fire @ Canada's Wonderland near Water Park. Park is being evacuated as a precaution because of blowing smoke. Please avoid the area as crews respond to the situation and patrons evacuate the area. — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) August 1, 2022

