Canada

Slide attraction catches fire at Canada’s Wonderland waterpark

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 8:14 am
The fire happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. View image in full screen
The fire happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. Mark Wlodarski / instagram.com/youvebeendubd

The waterpark at Canada’s Wonderland is closed on Monday after a fire broke out on one of the slide attractions.

In a statement, the park said the “small structure fire” happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

“As Splash Works had closed at 6 p.m., impacted areas of the park were clear of guests and remaining associates were evacuated,” the statement said.

“Emergency crews responded, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.”

York Regional Police said on Twitter that the park was evacuated “as a precaution” because of blowing smoke.

The Splash Works waterpark will be closed on Monday, Canada’s Wonderland said.

