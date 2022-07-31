Menu

Canada

Toronto Caribbean Carnival postpones Sunday event to August

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto celebrates 55th anniversary of Toronto Caribbean Festival’s Grande Parade' Toronto celebrates 55th anniversary of Toronto Caribbean Festival’s Grande Parade
WEATCH ABOVE: The Toronto Caribbean Festival is back in full force after a two-year hiatus. Megan King reports from the Grande Parade, where partygoers celebrated culture, music and community.

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival’s closing event has been postponed until late August in a last-minute announcement.

In a tweet, the Toronto Carnival said its “Carnival Flavours” had been called off and would take place on Aug. 27 and 28 at Yonge-Dundas Square.

“Carnival Flavours is postponed this afternoon in order to celebrate Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th Independence with a free event at Yonge Dundas Square on August 27 and 28,” the tweet said.

Refunds will be issued to those who bought tickets, organizers said.

Read more: Caribbean Carnival triumphantly returns to Toronto streets

The event was planned to feature Caribbean food and drink to close out the weekend of festivities.

On Saturday, thousands flocked to Toronto’s waterfront for the festival’s Grande Parade.

It is a large tourist attraction for Toronto with many attendees travelling to the city from across North America to celebrate the festival’s return.

Crowds stretch for kilometres along the parade route, with celebrants setting up lawn chairs and enjoying food from vendors.

— with files from The Canadian Press

