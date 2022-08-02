Man charged after tires of 18 vehicles slashed at Canada’s Wonderland

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man has been arrested after the tires of 18 vehicles were slashed at Canada’s Wonderland parking lot on Sunday night.

Police said they received reports of the tire slashing at around 6:30 p.m.

A short time later, police said park security alongside officers with the force were able to find the suspect off of park property. The man was arrested and taken into custody.

Logan Bigelow, aged 29, of no fixed address is facing several charges.

He is charged with possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and 18 counts of mischief under $5,000.

Also on Sunday night, police said a “small structure fire” broke out at one of the slide attractions at the waterpark at Canada’s Wonderland. The park was closed on Monday.

A spokesperson for York Regional Police told Global News the fire, which happened on the west side of the waterpark, appears to have started near a “pump house” structure before spreading to a slide and some trees.

The spokesperson said the incident may have started from fireworks.

@WonderlandNews @YRP my car’s tire, along with 21 others were slashed while being parked in Canada’s Wonderland parking lot today The guy stabbed the tires with a knife. How dangerous is that. We need tighter security pic.twitter.com/TcBYiXyb47 — Aashima (@aashi1907) August 1, 2022