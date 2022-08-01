Menu

Canada

Person in medical distress after being pulled from Kalamalka Lake

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 2:58 pm
First responders were called to Kal Beach in Coldstream, B.C., on Sunday night. A person was in medical distress after being pulled from the water, the fire department said. View image in full screen
First responders were called to Kal Beach in Coldstream, B.C., on Sunday night. A person was in medical distress after being pulled from the water, the fire department said. Submitted

A large contingent of emergency crews responded to a popular North Okanagan beach Sunday night to aid a person in medical distress.

The Coldstream Fire Department said its staff was called to Kal Beach in Coldstream, B.C., just after 11 p.m. on July 31 to assist paramedics and police.

Read more: Okanagan man presumed drowned in Osoyoos Lake trying to save his dog

The person was in medical distress after being pulled from the water, the fire department confirmed.

The fire department said the scene was turned over to RCMP and it couldn’t comment on other details, including the person’s status.

Read more: Body of Calgary man pulled from Okanagan Lake

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to RCMP for further details.

