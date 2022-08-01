Person in medical distress after being pulled from Kalamalka Lake

A large contingent of emergency crews responded to a popular North Okanagan beach Sunday night to aid a person in medical distress.
The Coldstream Fire Department said its staff was called to Kal Beach in Coldstream, B.C., just after 11 p.m. on July 31 to assist paramedics and police.
The person was in medical distress after being pulled from the water, the fire department confirmed.
The fire department said the scene was turned over to RCMP and it couldn’t comment on other details, including the person’s status.
Global News has reached out to RCMP for further details.
