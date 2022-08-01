Person in medical distress after being pulled from Kalamalka Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A large contingent of emergency crews responded to a popular North Okanagan beach Sunday night to aid a person in medical distress.

The Coldstream Fire Department said its staff was called to Kal Beach in Coldstream, B.C., just after 11 p.m. on July 31 to assist paramedics and police.

Read more: Okanagan man presumed drowned in Osoyoos Lake trying to save his dog

The person was in medical distress after being pulled from the water, the fire department confirmed.

The fire department said the scene was turned over to RCMP and it couldn’t comment on other details, including the person’s status.

Read more: Body of Calgary man pulled from Okanagan Lake

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to RCMP for further details.