Okanagan man presumed drowned in Osoyoos Lake trying to save his dog

An Oliver resident is missing and is presumed to have drowned in Osoyoos Lake while trying to rescue his dog.

Osoyoos RCMP say the 41-year-old man was boating in the middle of the lake on Monday evening with a friend, and playing fetch with his dogs.

“It appears one of the dogs became distressed and the man swam out to help it,” police said in a press release, adding the boat was stationary.

“The man and dog became separated from the boat due to the wind and the friend witnessed the dog climb on the man’s back, weighing him down.”

Police said they responded to the 911 call at 8:29 p.m., adding that civilians and friends of the missing man also assisted in searching until after dark.

The next day, police plus Osoyoos Fire Rescue continued the search for several hours.

“Sadly the man has not yet been located and this has now become a recovery mission,” said Osoyoos RCMP.

Police say the RCMP’s underwater recovery team is being mobilized and plans to arrive to Osoyoos early next week.

Osoyoos RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Bayda called it a tragic incident, saying it appears the man lost his life while trying to save his dog.

“The Osoyoos RCMP would like to express their deepest condolences to the missing man’s family and friends during this most difficult time,” said police.

