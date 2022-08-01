Man wanted for mischief after fireworks set off at Scotiabank Arena: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted by Toronto police for a charge of mischief after fireworks were set off at the Scotiabank Arena on the night of a Dua Lipa concert.

Toronto police said they were called to the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, July 27.

Police said a man attending a concert set off “a number of uncontrolled fireworks within the crowd.”

There were injuries as a result of the fireworks, police said.

Video on social media showed several red and yellow fireworks going off in the middle of the Scotiabank Arena with thousands of spectators during Lipa’s concert.

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the organization that oversees the venue, said “unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience.”

Story continues below advertisement

Three people suffered minor injuries and were seen by “internal EMS medics” who were working at the concert, police said.

Toronto police said on Saturday, a search warrant was executed at a home in the Jane Street and Weston Road area. A “quantity of explosives” were taken, police said.

Nam Ton, 29, is wanted by police for mischief endangering life.

Police said he is five feet six inches tall with collar-length dark hair. Officers believe he may be driving a white Honda CRV with the licence plate CTYV 147.

A man is wanted in a mischief endangering life investigation, Toronto police say. TPS/Handout

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues