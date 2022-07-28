Fireworks set off at Dua Lipa concert inside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating after fireworks were set off at a Dua Lipa concert inside of Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Police said that at around 11:42 p.m. someone reportedly threw fireworks at the end of the concert.

Video surfacing on social media show several red and yellow fireworks going off in the middle of the concert venue with thousands of spectators.

Three people suffered minor injuries and were seen by “internal EMS medics” who were working at the concert, police said.

None of the injured required an ambulance or were taken to hospital.

Police said no damage was caused to the property.

As of Thursday morning, police have no suspect information and investigators said they are working with security at the venue to review video surveillance.

It is unclear how the fireworks made it inside Scotiabank Arena.

“Ain’t no way that those fireworks were supposed to go off INDOORS at the dua lipa toronto concert I was scared af if you couldn’t tell,” wrote one person on Twitter who posted a video of the fireworks.

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the organization that oversees the venue, has not yet provided comment.

Fireworks were apparently smuggled into @DuaLipa's #FutureNostalgiaTour show in Toronto last night and was set off at the roof and the audience. Luckily, no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/3qkB9Ea6E7 — Dua Lipa Today (@LipaToday) July 28, 2022

Ain't no way that those fireworks were supposed to go off INDOORS at the dua lipa toronto concert 😭 I was scared af if you couldn't tell #dualipatoronto #FutureNostalgiaTour #scotiabankarena @dualipa @ScotiabankArena pic.twitter.com/dEuInvRhbR — Shayla (@PhamShayla) July 28, 2022

