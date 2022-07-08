Menu

Entertainment

The Weeknd postpones concert in Toronto as mass Rogers outage continues

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 6:46 pm
The Weeknd View image in full screen
The Weeknd . Photo: David Buchan/Shutterstock

The Weeknd’s concert scheduled to be held in Toronto on Friday has been postponed, Rogers Centre says.

In an email to Global News, Rogers Centre announced that the Weeknd tour stop has been postponed “to a later date due to service outages impacting venue operations.”

The Blinding Lights singer was scheduled to stop in Toronto for his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

However, a mass Rogers outage is continuing to affect users across the country, impacting phone, internet and Interac services.

Read more: A list of services in the Toronto area impacted by the mass Rogers outage

“Information on a new show date will be shared as soon as possible,” the email said.

According to Rogers Centre, all tickets will be honoured for the new date.

Trending Stories

“We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience,” the email said.

