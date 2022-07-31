Crankworx Summer Series attracts top talent to SilverStar Mountain Resort

The Crankworx Summer Series has taken over SilverStar Mountain Resort for four days of adrenaline-fueled competition.

The competition brings with it Crankworx caliver racing and competitors from around the world to the Okanagan.

“Crankworx is the ultimate experience in mountain biking. Born in Whistler, B.C. in 2004, Crankworx has evolved into a multi-stop international festival series. The Crankworx World Tour brings together the best mountain bike athletes to compete in elite-level competitions in a variety of disciplines,” states a press release.

The Crankworx Summer Series takes competitors on a tour to Canadian tracks. This year it’s at SilverStar Bike Park as well as five different mountains in Quebec.

“Races and competitions give local and up-and-coming racers a chance to race with national and international heroes, providing a path to potential future Crankworx World Tour greatness, and a real good time along the way,” states the release.

Competing this year is Langley, B.C.’s Chance Moore. He’s hoping to secure a spot in the Redbull Joyride competition that takes place at Crankworx in Whistler Aug. 13 by riding well at the Summer Series.

“I love the adrenaline of it all how big it is and how big you can go, you can push yourself and it’s super sweet,” said Moore.

The competition is as steep as the ramps. Moore will be going up against riders like Nicholi Rogatkin from Boston, U.S.

I have always been the type of rider that does a lot of rotations and spins,” said Rogatkin. “Some of the other guys have more technical skills and combination maneuvers but for me, it’s a crowd pleaser, gymnastic style.”

To win the whole thing, the managing director of Crankworx, Darren Kinnaird says the 140 athletes competing this weekend don’t just need to have the right skills and to land their tricks. There’s something else that can bring them the win.

“It’s going to take nerves of steel, what these guys are doing, it’s risky,” said Kinnaird. “They practice so much, you really notice with the best of the best how calm they look when they are in the start gate and when they get on the course, just the confidence they have really shines through.”

Up next is Crankworx in Whistler, B.C. Aug. 4 to Aug. 14. The Crankworx Summer Series continues in Quebec Sept. 1 to Sept. 5.