Canada

Suspected drowning in Thompson River near McArthur Island Park: RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 3:39 pm
RCMP officials say they believe a man has drowned in the Thompson River, Saturday evening. View image in full screen
RCMP officials say they believe a man has drowned in the Thompson River, Saturday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police investigators suspect a man has drowned in the Thompson River in Kamloops, Saturday evening.

“Witnesses indicate the male entered the river and was swept away by the current and did not resurface,” said Staff Sgt. Kelly Butler, Kamloops RCMP watch commander.

“Several boats in the area responded but were also unable to locate the male.”

An extensive search was conducted by both the RCMP and Kamloops Fire and Rescue, according to police.

Read more: B.C. man swept away in Nicola River, body not found

A Kamloops man witnessed part of the event unfold.

“I was sitting behind the soccer field and all of a sudden I heard two children running up from the riverbank screaming ‘Help, help! Somebody is drowning.’” Nick Smith said.

“I immediately sprinted past them to the river and saw two men already swimming searching for the lost man. I can’t swim very well so I ran back to my picnic area to call 911.”

Smith says more safety precautions should be in place in that area.

“I think the city needs to put up warnings and fencing. The river is too dangerous to enter without a lifejacket.”

Read more: One dead after trying to rescue drowning man in B.C. lake

Kamloops RCMP has also issued a warning regarding the swift waters on the Thompson River.

“Kamloops RCMP would like to remind the public that the currents in the river are unpredictable and the riverbed contains many sudden drop-offs. Caution should be exercised and PFD’s worn when around moving water,” said Butler.

BC RCMP’s underwater recovery team is attending to assist in the search for the missing man.

Police investigating a body found in Okanagan Lake
