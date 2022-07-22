Lac du Bonnet RCMP search for man presumed drowned in Winnipeg River

Police divers are searching the Winnipeg River for a man who is presumed to have drowned while working on a boat Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to a home along the Winnipeg River in the Rural Municipality of Lac du Bonnet around 12:25 p.m.
They say 47-year-old had been doing work on a boat at his dock, when a short time later, the boat was seen floating unattended down the river.
The boat was recovered but the man was not found.
The RCMP’s underwater recovery team searched the river Thursday but were unable to find the man.
Police say the search is continuing Friday.
