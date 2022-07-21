Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Child in critical condition after ’emergency’ at apartment complex pool in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 6:01 pm
A child was rushed to hospital in critical condition from a pool at the Concordia Gardens apartment complex on Louelda Street Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
A child was rushed to hospital in critical condition from a pool at the Concordia Gardens apartment complex on Louelda Street Thursday afternoon. Iris Dyck/Global News

A child is in critical condition following what the city is calling an emergency at an apartment complex pool in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the swimming pool at the Concord Gardens apartment complex, in the 700 block of Louelda Street, just after 2 p.m.

Read more: Drowning Prevention Week begins amid Manitoba heat wave

A city spokesperson would only say crews responded to an “emergency involving one child” at the pool.

They said emergency crews provided medical care at the scene before the child was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Click to play video: 'Backyard pool safety' Backyard pool safety
Backyard pool safety

 

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg police were also called to help paramedics at the scene.

There was no word from officials about the child’s age or gender, or what led to the emergency.

Read more: Lifeguard shortages impacting pools, water programs across Canada

Neighbours told Global News they could hear screaming from a woman inside the building at around the time of the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

–With files from Abigail Turner and Kevin Hirschfield 

Click to play video: 'Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in gravel pits north of Winnipeg' Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in gravel pits north of Winnipeg
Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in gravel pits north of Winnipeg – Jul 5, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagDrowning tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagPool tagDrowning Rescue tagLouelda Street tagWinnipeg drowning rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers