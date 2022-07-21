Child in critical condition after ’emergency’ at apartment complex pool in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A child is in critical condition following what the city is calling an emergency at an apartment complex pool in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the swimming pool at the Concord Gardens apartment complex, in the 700 block of Louelda Street, just after 2 p.m.

A city spokesperson would only say crews responded to an “emergency involving one child” at the pool.

They said emergency crews provided medical care at the scene before the child was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police were also called to help paramedics at the scene.

There was no word from officials about the child’s age or gender, or what led to the emergency.

Neighbours told Global News they could hear screaming from a woman inside the building at around the time of the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

–With files from Abigail Turner and Kevin Hirschfield

