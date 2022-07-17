Menu

Canada

One dead after trying to rescue drowning man in B.C. lake

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 7:05 pm
One man drowned in Wood Lake on Saturday. View image in full screen
One man drowned in Wood Lake on Saturday. Global News

Kelowna RCMP say one man has died from drowning in Wood Lake on Saturday.

Witnesses told RCMP that several other boaters located two men in distress and according to RCMP the man drowned trying to help another passenger in the water.

“One man was rescued with a life jacket but unfortunately the second male, who was brought back to the Oyama boat launch to meet first responders, died,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Judith Bertrand.

Lake Country and Kelowna RCMP officers responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. BC Coroner Services also went to the scene and have taken over the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man,” said Bertrand.

“We want to commend the people that assisted with the rescue efforts. Wearing and having easy access to life jackets made a significant difference in the outcome of this tragic event.”

Kelowna tagKelowna RCMP taglake country tagDrowning tagWater Safety tagBoating tagwood lake tagdrowning death tagWood Lake Drowning tag

