B.C. man swept away in Nicola River, body not found

A 42-year-old Douglas Lake man was swept away in the Nicola River after his car veered off the road and into Nicola Lake on Highway 5A, just north of the dam.

Daniel Nathan Meeker has been deemed a missing person, but BC RCMP say, that he “drowned during this incident.”

Extensive searches have been conducted by search and rescue teams with aerial support from the RCMP.

But, fast currents and high-water levels has impacted the searches, according to police.

“Where and when his body might surface is currently unpredictable due to the high-water levels,” Sgt. Chris Manseau said, a BC RCMP officer.

Nicole Mcrae, his common law partner, is trying to locate his body, but searches so far have come up empty handed.

“His body is being swept down the river somewhere in the water,” Mcrae said through tears. “My family and I need closure, we need to find him.”

BC RCMP said a vehicle was recovered but Meeker was not found.

Witnesses of the incident told Mcrae that Meeker was able to get out of the vehicle but was quickly swept away by the current.

Mcrae described her missing partner as a very quiet, gentle man, very kind and mostly just kept to himself and family.

Meeker went missing on June 20, 2022.

