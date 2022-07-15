One person unaccounted for after eight rescued from East Van rooftop parking lot collapse

Vancouver rescue crews have been working through the night and morning, searching for someone trapped in the rubble of a collapsed rooftop parking lot in East Vancouver.
Vancouver fire Chief Karen Fry said Friday morning that they’re treating this as a rescue operation as people can survive in building collapses for days if they find a safe pocket.
As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Fry said crews are continuing to search for “one unaccounted for individual.”
A heavy urban search and rescue team worked overnight with disaster search dogs, according to the department.
Eight other people have been rescued with two of them being sent to hospital with undetermined injuries.
The incident happened after 1 p.m. on Thursday on Lougheed Highway between Rupert Street and Boundary Road.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue officials said a Bobcat was conducting repairs on a rooftop parking lot when the roof collapsed into the office space of a bakery below.
“We’ve had a collapse of a rooftop parking lot onto an office building, probably about 30 foot by 40 foot, and we have crews trying to move some concrete debris,” Assistant Chief Dan Moberg said.
“There were eight people in a room beside the collapsed area and we rescued them or extracted them by breaching a window and taking them down one of our aerial ladders.”
More information to come.
