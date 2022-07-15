Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One person unaccounted for after eight rescued from East Van rooftop parking lot collapse

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 12:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver parking roof collapse sends two to hospital' Vancouver parking roof collapse sends two to hospital
A roof collapse in Vancouver Thursday afternoon sent two people to hospital with injuries. As Ted Field reports, a rooftop parking deck of an office building collapsed.

Vancouver rescue crews have been working through the night and morning, searching for someone trapped in the rubble of a collapsed rooftop parking lot in East Vancouver.

Vancouver fire Chief Karen Fry said Friday morning that they’re treating this as a rescue operation as people can survive in building collapses for days if they find a safe pocket.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Fry said crews are continuing to search for “one unaccounted for individual.”

Story continues below advertisement

A heavy urban search and rescue team worked overnight with disaster search dogs, according to the department.

Eight other people have been rescued with two of them being sent to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The incident happened after 1 p.m. on Thursday on Lougheed Highway between Rupert Street and Boundary Road.

Thousands of pounds of rubble have collapsed onto a bakery, according to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services. View image in full screen
Thousands of pounds of rubble have collapsed onto a bakery, according to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services. Global News

Vancouver Fire and Rescue officials said a Bobcat was conducting repairs on a rooftop parking lot when the roof collapsed into the office space of a bakery below.

“We’ve had a collapse of a rooftop parking lot onto an office building, probably about 30 foot by 40 foot, and we have crews trying to move some concrete debris,” Assistant Chief Dan Moberg said.

“There were eight people in a room beside the collapsed area and we rescued them or extracted them by breaching a window and taking them down one of our aerial ladders.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver parking roof collapse sends two to hospital' Vancouver parking roof collapse sends two to hospital
Vancouver parking roof collapse sends two to hospital

More information to come.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagEast Vancouver tagVancouver fire tagBuilding Collapse tagVancouver Fire Department tagVancouver Fire and Rescue Services tagvancouver rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers